London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.85.
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
