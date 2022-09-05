Loser Coin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $531,440.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
