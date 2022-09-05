LSV Asset Management Sells 740,576 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.84% of MDU Resources Group worth $154,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MDU stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

