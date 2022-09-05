LuaSwap (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $82.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

