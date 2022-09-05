Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $296.00 to $333.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

