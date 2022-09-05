Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

