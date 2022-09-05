Lydia Finance (LYD) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

About Lydia Finance

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lydia Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lydia Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lydia Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

