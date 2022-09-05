Lydia Finance (LYD) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lydia Finance
