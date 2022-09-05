Lympo Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $3.29 million and $330,463.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.