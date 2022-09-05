Lyra Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Lyra has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lyra has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $83,798.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
