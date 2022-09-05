Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

