MahaDAO Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $311,949.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

