MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 1% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $186,300.39 and $282,335.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.