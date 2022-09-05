MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading Down 1% This Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $186,300.39 and $282,335.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.
MakiSwap Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.