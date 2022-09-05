Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.67 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00034140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and $6.19 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030571 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042195 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083286 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CRYPTO:CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

