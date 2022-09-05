MANTRA DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

