Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.