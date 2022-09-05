Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGDPF. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

