Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.16.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$350.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696 over the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

