Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,425. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 in the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

