Marlin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and $4.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031018 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042124 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083624 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

