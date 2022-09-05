Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

