Masari (MSR) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Masari has a market capitalization of $99,124.76 and $110.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.87 or 0.08280614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00201756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00304385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00797347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00634169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001214 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

