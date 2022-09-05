Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $322.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

