Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Match Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

