Mate (MATE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Mate (MATE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $2,239.72 and $728.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mate

