Matrix AI Network Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $59,441.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00303592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

