Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Matson worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Matson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,255. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $72.61 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

