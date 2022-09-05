MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $22,052.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.45 or 0.99936746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00248211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00055024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004285 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. "

