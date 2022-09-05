McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

