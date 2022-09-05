Media Network (MEDIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $568,249.00

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $568,249.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00045707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Media Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
Media Network Coin Profile
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
