Memecoin Hits One Day Volume of $61,498.00 (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Memecoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $61,498.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,380,588 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memority is a blockchain-based platform for encrypted decentralized cloud storage of valuable data. The Memority mission is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem providing many applications that meet the needs of businesses, government organizations and individuals in the ultra-secure storage of all kinds of valuable data. Data security is ensured by encrypting the file when it is loaded into the system with a private key, which is stored only by the data owner. Access to the content of the data is possible only with the private key. EMT is an Ethereum-based token created for ICO porpuses. Later on, EMT tokens can be exchanged for MMR tokens, at a rate of 1:1 without any commissions. MMR tokens are used inside the platform for all operations and are necessary for the functioning of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

