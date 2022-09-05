Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $972,192.34 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $972,192.34 and $315.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00238143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008835 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00419424 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

