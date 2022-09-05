Mercor Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Mercor Finance Profile
Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.
Buying and Selling Mercor Finance
Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.