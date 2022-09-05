Mercor Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

