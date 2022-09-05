Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,738 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $45.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

