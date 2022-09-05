Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 92,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.