Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,119 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.