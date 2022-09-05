Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $154.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

