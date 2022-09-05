Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

