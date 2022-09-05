Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 142,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.