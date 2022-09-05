Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $203.67 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.