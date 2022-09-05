Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,015,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.