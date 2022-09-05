Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 112,281 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.03 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

