Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

