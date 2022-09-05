Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

