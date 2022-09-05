Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.