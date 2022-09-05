Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XSVM stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.