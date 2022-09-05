Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

