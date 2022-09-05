Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.