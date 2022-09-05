Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.52 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

