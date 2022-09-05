Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $4.94 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

