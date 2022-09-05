Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.